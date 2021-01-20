Stagecoach announce reduction in bus services due to the latest Covid lockdown

Stagecoach has announced a reduction in their north-east bus services from Monday.

The bus operator has decided to update their timetable to reflect the current Covid lockdown in Scotland.

Services throughout the north and north-east have been affected, with decisions made following an analysis of the demand for them since lockdown.

The frequency of most services will be reduced but will continue to cater for essential shopping trips and key workers to commute.

From Monday 25th January services in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire & Moray will be operating to new timetables. If your journey is essential, check them before you travel!

Revised timetables will be in place from Monday 25th January 2021 and are now available here.

Peter Knight, managing director for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “Our services have kept communities connected throughout the pandemic. We have made the difficult decision to reduce some of our services in line with the stay-at-home advice from the Scottish Government.

“I’m extremely proud of the way our team across Aberdeenshire and Moray has worked together to ensure that we can continue to deliver our services in the most challenging of times.

“They are key workers too and I would like to thank them for their continued support and resilience.”

Stagecoach has already introduced enhanced cleaning regimes and taken extensive action to protect its customers and staff.

Contactless payments are being encouraged wherever possible and social distancing guidelines are being displayed on buses.