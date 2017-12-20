Stage set for teenager Eve to follow her acting dream after being picked by theatre group

A young Aberdeen actress has been recruited by a prestigious theatre group.

The Scottish Youth Theatre company travelled the country in October auditioning young people aged 16 to 25 to represent the next generation of Scottish performers and theatre-makers.

Eve Martin, 17, from Cults, is one of just 20 young people who made the grade and has been accepted into the Scottish Youth Theatre’s National Ensemble.

She said: “It was a really good opportunity and I was really lucky to get in. I was very fortunate to get the spot.

“I can’t wait to expand my knowledge of theatre and acting, and work with professionals to get an insider’s view of the industry; professional acting is my ultimate goal.

“Being part of the ensemble will open so many doors and, if possible, even further enhance my love of theatre and the arts.”

The company holds auditions across Scotland and Eve attended the session in Inverness.

She said: “We had to perform monologues and took part in workshops. It kind of tested all the areas.”

As part of the Scottish Youth Theatre’s National Ensemble, Eve will be taking part in different workshops as well as joining them for five weeks in the summer, when the company puts on a show.

She added: “I’m doing acting at the moment at college and I love it. It’ll be really fun.”

Mary McCluskey, Scottish Youth Theatre’s artistic director said: “Member-ship lasts a year and during that time, participants will be given the opportunity to collaborate with acclaimed theatre practitioners and companies on a monthly basis.

“The ensemble is a platform to showcase the high standard of emerging performers and theatre-makers we have right here in Scotland, and Eve definitely falls in to that category”

Eve’s success was welcomed by her parents Graham and Janette Martin.

Mr Martin said: “Me and my wife are both very proud of her. She loves acting.

“She first took an interest in it when she was at school.”