Stage set for Aberdeen pupils to Turn Back Time

Pupils at an Aberdeen academy are set to Turn Back Time with ’90s chart-topping songs as part of a nostalgic musical.

Children at St Machar Academy will cover the likes of Cher, Backstreet Boys and the Spice Girls over three days in its Popstars the ’90s Musical in the school hall.

Talented pupils will kick off performances on Wednesday.

The musical is about a love-triangle with a pop talent show at the centre of things as a girl band takes on a boy band for the grand prize.

Sally McPherson, music teacher at the school, said: “This is a brilliant show with loads of songs from the ’90s that will appeal to an audience of all ages.”

“Since we started rehearsing in September the school has been taken over by ’90s fever with the sounds of Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls reverberating around the corridors.

“We have had so much fun rehearsing it. The pupils and staff are now ready to bring their energy to the stage.”

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational convener, met the cast at a dress rehearsal and was impressed.

He said: “I’m sure the audiences will have as much fun as the performers who deserve packed houses for the effort they have put in.”