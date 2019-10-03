Staffing pressures at north-east hospital affecting patient care

Staffing pressures at a north-east hospital have been “impacting directly” on the ability to deliver safe and effective patient care, NHS Grampian has said.

A new report, to be presented to members of the health board today, said there has been a “persistent challenge” in recruiting medical staff at Royal Cornhill Hospital.

At present there are still more than 250 beds across the hospital site, with a total of 116 of these acute admission beds, for those requiring urgent admission.

These beds are across five wards at present, with 25 beds in each, with the report claiming staffing pressures have impacted directly on delivering safe and efficient patient care.

A decision has been made to reconfigure the wards so there are instead six acute admission wards with 20 beds.

The report said: “We anticipate that once implemented, this will improve patient and staff experience.”