Staffies named ‘Britain’s favourite dogs’ … and the Scottish SPCA have two in Aberdeen looking for a new home

An animal charity is looking for help to find new forever homes for ‘Britain’s favourite dogs’.

A survey of 10,000 people conducted for a new ITV show found the UK is a nation of staffie lovers.

The Scottish SPCA are looking to rehome 12 smiling staffies across Scotland, including two in Aberdeen.

Naomi and Ruby, who are being looked after at the charity’s rehoming centre in Drumoak, are both looking for new homes after being with the SPCA for a combined total of more than 300 days.

The charity’s longest staffie resident is Sandy, who has been at the Scottish SPCA centre in Ayr for more than 267 days.

These are the 12 staffies withthe charity looking for a new home

Scottish SPCA rescue and rehoming centre superintendent Sharon Comrie said: “It’s clear to see why they were announced as our favourite dog breed in the UK. They are friendly, loyal and affectionate dogs.

“They are real people dogs and thrive on human companionship.

“We currently have 12 super staffies in our centres across Scotland.

“Some have been with us for more than 100 days.

“Sandy, who is being cared for at our centre in Ayr, is our longest current staffie resident. He arrived over 267 days ago.”

Sharon added: “Sandy is nine years old and has been with us since May 2018. He’s playful and absolutely loves his toys.

“He’s still a bit unsure of new situations, so he’ll need a patient owner to ease the transition into his forever home.

“As much as we love him, we’re desperate to find him the loving family he deserves.

“In addition to Sandy, we have 11 other staffies in our centres that are still looking for their ‘staffie ever after.’”

If you are interesting in rehoming a staffie, or any other much-loved breed of dog, you can contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999 or visit www.scottishspca.org/rehome