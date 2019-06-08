Aberdeen city centre staff swap places for charity

Staff at John Lewis in Aberdeen will swap one of the city’s biggest stores for one of its smallest when it takes over the Shelter Scotland charity shop on George Street.

A dozen workers from John Lewis will take shifts at the housing and homelessness charity’s shop on Tuesday and Wednesday to help raise funds to tackle the housing emergency.

The Aberdeen branch of John Lewis has a history of backing Shelter Scotland, having already donated £2,100 from their Community Matters charitable giving scheme and making regular donations to the shop of end of line items.

They’ve also given the charity shop a mannequin.

Wendy McEwan, Shelter Scotland Aberdeen community shop manager, said: “We’re really grateful to John Lewis in Aberdeen for their tremendous support.

“I can’t wait to see how they get on. Thanks to the takeover I’m able to give my hard-working volunteers a couple of days off.”