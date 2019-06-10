Monday, June 10th 2019 Show Links
Staff strikes continue at Aberdeen airport

by Reporter
10/06/2019, 7:32 am
Aberdeen International Airport
Further strikes are due to take place at Aberdeen International Airport today.

Around 300 workers at the city airport and 400 of their colleagues at Glasgow Airport – also owned by AGS – went on strike for 12 hours on Friday.

Staff planned two days of industrial action following a breakdown in talks over pensions and pay.

It is claimed that a decision to close the final salary pension school broke an agreement put in place three years ago.

The second strike is taking place between 4am and 4pm today.

Last week Aberdeen International Airport managing director Steve Szalay insisted that there had been no impact on flights.

