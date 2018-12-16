Staff shortages blamed for Aberdeen train delays

Commuters in and out of Aberdeen will be hit by delays to trains today due to a lack of staffing.

A number of services have been disrupted with trains due in hours after initially expected.

Passengers will face bus replacement services.

The 11.45am Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen was due in at 2.22pm today with the train being terminated in Stirling.

Meanwhile, the 8.06pm to Edinburgh won’t arrive in the Scottish capital until 11.43pm. The train is due to terminate at Dundee with a bus replacement service in use.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

Seven services have been affected with staff shortages being blamed for each.

The affected services can be seen at www.journeycheck.com/scotrail/