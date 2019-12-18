Staff shortages blamed as NHS Grampian fails to treat 1 in 5 cancer patients within 62-day target

More than 20% of cancer patients in the north-east are having to wait more than 62 days to begin treatment, it has been revealed.

New figures, from the quarter ending September 2019, show 79.7% of patients received their first treatment within 62 days – against a Scottish Government target of 95% and below the Scottish average of 83.3%.

Health bosses at NHS Grampian have branded their latest performance on the 62-day target “disappointing” but claim this is due to a shortage of nursing and medical staff within certain specialities.

A total of 408 referrals were made with 325 being seen in the 62-day target and 83 not being seen.

The longest wait registered was 175 days, according to the ISD Scotland figures.

North-east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “This is not just a one-off. Week after week the figures show the healthcare standards in the north-east are under threat and Scottish Government ministers still refuse to rectify the situation.

“This is about people’s lives. The figures show that cancer targets will be missed for hundreds of people every year under NHS Grampian.

“That is why I have repeatedly asked the cabinet secretary to take action to put our local health services on an equal footing with the rest of the country.”

The health board did, however, meet its 31-day target for the length of time it takes for treatment to start after an action plan is agreed.

Figures show 95.1% of patients were seen within the key treatment time target.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Although we met, or exceeded, the 62-day standard in some individual specialities, across the board our performance is disappointing.

“The reason we are not achieving the standard is due to a shortage of nursing and medical staff within certain specialities.

“We know waiting for test results or treatment can be very stressful for patients and their families.

“We would like to assure them that we are doing everything we possibly can to reduce these waits.

“Our performance against the 31-day standard is improved and we met it across the board for the first time since June 2016.

“This is against a backdrop of long-term staffing challenges and it is testament to the very hard work of our teams across cancer services. We are, of course, very grateful to them for their efforts.”

Across Scotland, 83.3% of patients started treatment within the 62-day standard, compared to 81.4% for the quarter ending September 2018.

Meanwhile, 95.8% of patients started treatment within 31 days, up from the same period last year when 95.2% were seen.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the NHS is treating “more patients” within both targets than they did during the same period last year.

She added: “However, we’re determined to go further as there are some people who are having to wait too long for treatment.

“Once a decision to treat has been reached, cancer patients in Scotland wait, on average, five days for it to begin.

“Almost £20 million has been made available to support improvements in cancer and diagnostic performance this year – including actions focused on improving performance in both colorectal and urological cancer.”

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian is the second-worst-performing health board in Scotland for patients with muscle, bone or joint problems, with 31.9% having their first clinical outpatient appointment by the four-week mark, and is behind only NHS Lanarkshire in the percentage of people seen.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Vacancies and absences such as maternity leave have reduced the ability of the service to see all patients as quickly as we would like.”