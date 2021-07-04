Staff members self-isolating following positive Covid cases at Aberdeen Sainsbury’s store

Five members of staff from Sainsbury’s Berryden store are self-isolating after testing positive for Covid.

The store will remain open to customers and Sainsbury’s has said the outbreak did not take place within the store.

All members of staff were offered a lateral flow test while at work with no more positive cases confirmed.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “A small number of cases have been confirmed for colleagues working at our Berryden store due to circumstances outside of work and they are now self- isolating.

“Safety is our highest priority and we have strict social distancing measures in all our stores as well as hand sanitiser stations, Perspex screens and PPE for all our colleagues.

“We are supporting Test and Trace and will remain in close contact with them.”

Rise in cases across the north-east

The confirmed cases at Sainsbury’s follow the news of several businesses being forced to close in Stonehaven due to Covid.

The Royal British Legion branch, indoor business at Stonehaven Recreation Grounds and The Bay and Carron fish and chip shops are among the businesses currently closed.

The Stonehaven Open Air Pool and Trouper’s Bar have said they will re-open on Monday.

NHS Grampian has also requested support from the public with contact tracing while cases rise across the region.

The health board recorded 127 new cases in Aberdeen City yesterday, as well as 91 in Aberdeenshire and 14 in Moray.

Due to a “dramatic” increase in workloads for Test & Protect teams, they will be prioritising contact trace phone calls to those who are at a higher risk from the virus.

Those at a lower risk will receive a text message with further guidance if they are identified as a close contact.

Chris Littlejohn, director of public health at NHS Grampian, said: “I do not want people to think this diminishes the importance of identifying and managing the virus.

“This is a sensible and practical approach to managing the huge volume of cases being seen across the country.

“If you do test positive for Covid-19, you must follow the guidance and isolate properly.

“Self-isolation means 10 days at home, with no contact with anyone outside your household. You must not leave your home for any reason.”