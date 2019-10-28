Staff member from Aberdeen Crown Service suspended after a suspected security breach

A female staff member at the Crown Office in Aberdeen has been suspended after a suspected security breach.

Police Scotland are currently investigating the breach and all Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service offices across Scotland are currently subject to an ongoing review.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “A suspected security breach in the evidence store in our Aberdeen office is being investigated by Police Scotland.

“A member of staff has been suspended.

“The way evidence is stored in all COPFS offices is the subject of ongoing review and the Service is implementing measures to strengthen further the security arrangements.

“As live criminal proceedings are involved we cannot comment further at this time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of items from the Procurator Fiscal’s office in Aberdeen. Inquiries are ongoing.”