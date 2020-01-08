Staff late for shifts at Aberdeen hospital after First bus no-show

An Aberdeen bus firm has apologised after services in a city community failed to turn up despite being scheduled to do so.

Campaign group Buses For Dubford, which has called for more bus services for the Greenbrae, Dubford and Shielhill areas of Bridge of Don, contacted First Aberdeen over the lack of provision of 8A services between the Christmas and New Year periods.

First Aberdeen operated over the festive period on a Saturday timetable across all services, which included Boxing Day and January 2.

However, the 8A does not usually run on a Saturday and was not on the timetable, despite being included in legal documents which said it would run.

Buses for Dubford received notice that, due to an error, the service, which runs between Dubford and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and is used by many hospital workers, had not been scheduled to operate.

First Aberdeen was made aware of the mistake on December 30 and has since apologised.

Buses For Dubford hit out at First Bus over the error.

The group said in a statement: “First Aberdeen operations manager David Adam has been in touch with us to apologise that the company has not operated service 8A over the festive period.

“We have been contacted by a number of 8A passengers who complained the bus simply hasn’t turned up, making hospital staff late for work.”

John Scott, network manager for First Aberdeen, said: “The First Aberdeen team would like to apologise for the confusion. We had always planned and advertised that a Saturday level of service would operate with certain exceptions.

“The 8A does not operate on Saturdays and so our plans did not contain any level of service on this route.

“However, an administrative error meant that the formal registration documentation submitted earlier in the year had not delineated the relevant days to be a Saturday level of service and so the 8A should actually have operated.”