Staff in wages plea as Aberdeen cafe closes after three days

Staff at an Aberdeen cafe fear they will lose out on £17,000 of wages after the business closed just three days after opening.

The group of 15 employees were so concerned when Bennett’s Bistro on Belmont Street failed to open they arranged to see the company’s director.

But the director, Michael Taylor, then cancelled the meeting “after taking advice”.

Mr Taylor has admitted the firm encountered “unforeseen financial problems” because his “financial forecast was way out” and said he is trying to resolve the situation.

Staff, who had been busy working throughout January to get the business up and running, fear they will not only be left out of work but also unable to pay bills.

They called on Mr Taylor to meet with them urgently.

The cafe, which opened on February 3 in a unit at the Academy Shopping Centre, promised on its website a “friendly and relaxed atmosphere, serving a simple but delicious bistro dining experience”.

The cafe closed as normal on the afternoon of February 5 but staff turned up the following morning to find it locked.

Among those impacted is bistro manager Artur Piotrowski, who told the Evening Express: “I started work on January 6 so I am owed a month’s salary.

“Things are so bad I am having to walk home when I visit Aberdeen and it’s a six-mile walk. All this to save money.

“Altogether there are 15 workers at the bistro and we are owed a total of £17,000 in wages.

“When we signed up, we filled in all the forms with our bank details and the agreed payday is this Friday – but none of us expect the money to come in.

“I have bills and don’t know how I am going to pay them without that money – and that would be another kick in the teeth after losing my job.”

Marta Leper, another Bennett’s Bistro employee out of a job, said: “It closed without any warning at all. Our first thought was ‘let’s speak to the director to find out what is going on’. None of us feel like we will get paid on Friday.”

It’s also claimed a staff member is owed £200 after paying for staff uniforms.

Mr Taylor, who is registered as sole director of Bennett’s Bistro Ltd with Companies House, said: “The business has encountered unforeseen financial problems. My financial forecast for the business was way out.

“I am not certain of the exact figure of wages owed, but £17,000 does sound perfectly plausible.

“The simple truth is I have run out of money but I want to stress as strongly as I can that my absolute priority is the staff.

“I am doing everything I can this week to try to get them paid and it is my aim to pay them on Friday.

“I cannot give a guarantee that this will happen.”

When asked about his cancelled meeting with the staff, Mr Taylor said: “I had arranged on the Friday to go the following day but called it off after taking advice from financial people. I know that it would not be a good idea, particularly because people such as my accountants are not available on the weekend.”

Mr Taylor said he had no direct knowledge of a staff member being owed money for paying for kitchen staff uniforms.

He added: “I’m not aware of it but I would accept it and I will look into it.”