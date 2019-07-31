Staff hit out after north-east playing fields littered with broken glass

Staff at a north-east leisure centre have hit out after pitches were left covered in litter and broken glass.

Workers at Westhill Swimming Pool took to social media to voice disappointment at the state of the Carnie pitches – which were only refurbished last year.

They called for those involved to think about their actions and keep the area tidy enough so it can be used.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement they said: “The staff filled bags full of rubbish and broken glass – please use the bin or take it home, older people drinking alcohol and smashing the bottles are ruining the fun for the public who just want to have a kickabout.”

As well as litter, bottles had been smashed, leaving the pitches covered in glass.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the area had been cleared.

He also said it would be patrolled on a regular basis to prevent a repeat.