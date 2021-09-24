Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Staff from Aberdeenshire additional support school gear up to tackle Beast Race to fundraise for equipment

By Lauren Taylor
24/09/2021, 6:00 am
Members of staff from Carronhill School are preparing to get muddy this weekend.
Members of staff from Carronhill School are preparing to get muddy this weekend.

More than a dozen members of staff from a special needs school in Aberdeenshire are taking on the Beast Race to fundraise for outdoor equipment.

On Saturday 16 members of staff from Carronhill School will be taking on the brutal Beast Race in Banchory.

They will be tackling muddy obstacles like the beast bog, a log drag and a climbing wall to raise funds for the school’s outdoor area.

Carronhill School in Stonehaven is for children with complex needs from the age of five to 18.

From top left-right: Ruth Rooney, Jean Butler, Paula Harris, Carol Keenan, Hannah Metelski, Brogan Deans, Michelle Urquhart, Rosa Granero.

Head teacher John Forrester explained that the pupils at the school thrive outside and need interesting outdoor spaces.

He said: “We are hoping to improve and update our outdoor space and we’re trying to create a space which a lot of children will enjoy and get a lot out of.”

The team set a target of £10,000 on their GoFundMe page to buy new equipment including a climbing frame and to enhance the outdoor learning space for the children.

Mr Forrester explained that the team have received an incredible response from local businesses and wellwishers

The head teacher said: “We just want to thank everybody for all their generous contributions.

“We get a lot of support at the school anyway, but this is fantastic. Everyone has pitched in far and wide, all our staff have gone out to their families and their friends and the different communities around Stonehaven.

“Everyone’s been willing and happy to contribute and I think that’s really spurred the team on.”

From top left-right: Hazel Macleay, Hannah Anderson, Kelly Dalglish, Janice Geddes, Ali Gilbert, John Forrester, Janette Garden, Kirsteen McIver.

Mr Forrester will be running the 10k obstacle race alongside his staff on Saturday. Although he said they are all excited they are feeling slightly apprehensive ahead of the challenge.

He added: “As a team we’ll get ourselves through it.”

Challenge is a ‘good staff motivator’

Pupil support assistant Hannah Anderson helped organise the team.

She said they chose to take on the Beast Race because it’s local and “a bit of fun”.

“It’s quite a good staff motivator because it’s been a tough year for everyone in education,” Miss Anderson explained. “We’ve been training for it – we’ve been doing a staff bootcamp every Wednesday and step challenges to try and motivate one another to see who can get the most steps throughout the week.

“We’ve also been going to trampoline fitness classes, so we’ve been doing a lot to try and be as fit as we possibly can.”

The pupil support assistant explained that there are 40 children in the school all with complex additional support needs. The team of staff at Carronhill do a lot of sensory work allowing the children to learn through play using play doh and other tools.

Miss Anderson added: “A lot of our kids enjoy being outside and exploring sensory needs. The funds we’re wanting to raise for is for a new bike path.

“It would mean a lot to us and everyone involved in the school, including the staff, pupils, parents and family of the people who attend here.”

The Beast Race

The hugely popular 10k obstacle course will see runners from all over Scotland gear up to get muddy in Aberdeenshire this weekend.

It features over 30 different obstacles to test competitors’ endurance, strength, and ability to withstand mud and water.

Runner in the Loch Ness Beast Race in August.

Thick, deep swamps, a giant A-frame wall and being blasted with ice cold loch water by jets are just some of the obstacles the brave contestants will face on the banks of Knockburn Loch.

The event supports Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) and a team of colleagues from IHS Markit in Aberdeen are gearing up to brave the race.

The team of three, Beth Sinclair, Martin Insley and Patricia Lavin decided to leave their desks behind next weekend, swap their laptops for trainers, and get muddy.

They all have a personal connection to the cause with family and friends having been affected by chest, heart and stroke conditions.

Hilda’s Heroes take part in the Loch Ness Beast Race to raise money for CHSS.

Hayley Simpson, community, events and fundraising manager at CHSS, said: “They have done an incredible job in smashing their fundraising target already. The funds raised will help make sure people across Scotland get the support they need to live their lives to the full after they return home from hospital.

“It’s always great to have the support of local businesses and organisations. Events like the Beast Race are a good teambuilding activity where colleagues can have fun and raise money for a cause close to their hearts. We would encourage other companies to get involved in next years’ Beast Race events.”