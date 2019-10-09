Co-op staff raise £5,000 for Aberdeen charity

Aberdeen retail staff have raised more than £5,000 for a charity campaign.

Co-op stores in Aberdeen took part in fundraising activities for Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal.

The appeal is to help raise a vital £8 million to create a specialist care centre for children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

A total of 21 stores in the city took part, with staff participating in raffles, bake sales, bonus balls and cycling challenges in three months to raise £5,014.21 for the children’s charity.

Paul Thomson, Aberdeen area manager for Co-op, said: “It is a privilege and an honour for all of us to help and support Charlie House in their quest to raise funds for the new building.

“They are a fantastic organisation that do great work by supplying much-needed support to people who need it most. My team have really engaged with Charlie House and are determined to make a difference and help families all over the north.”

The centre will include eight bedrooms, family accommodation and a range of facilities such as a teen den, sensory gardens, a craft room, spa room and an end-of-life bereavement room.

It is set to be the first of its kind in the area, as families currently have to travel more than 100 miles for the nearest respite centre in Kinross.

The goal of the centre is to allow for families to create memories together within state-of-the-art spaces.

Kirsty Walker, fundraising co-ordinator at Charlie House, said: “The collective Aberdeen Co-op stores have raised a fantastic amount in such a short period of time and we are so grateful to everyone for their enthusiasm and ideas.

“It shows what can be achieved when teams come together.

“The Co-op group do an amazing amount for local communities right on their doorstep.”

To find out more, email bigbuild@charliehouse.org.uk, call 01224 313333 or visit bit.ly/2ARr1i1