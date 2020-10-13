Staff at Royal Mail depot in Aberdeen test positive for Covid-19

Staff at a Royal Mail depot in Aberdeen have tested positive for Covid-19.

Two workers at the Kittybrewster Delivery Office tested positive and are said to have mild symptoms.

According to Royal Mail, an “intensive clean” has been carried out at the Ashgrove Road site, which is processing mail “as normal”.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail takes the health and safety of its colleagues, its customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously.

“Two of our colleagues recently tested positive for coronavirus at the Kittybrewster Delivery Office. They have mild symptoms and are now recuperating at home and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“We have carried out an intensive clean of the building. We are currently processing mail as normal at our Kittybrewster office, and the office is open as normal.

“Throughout this crisis, every decision we make puts the health of our people and customers first. We have put in place a range of preventive measures to protect both our customers and our colleagues.

“We were the first UK company to put in place social-distancing measures in relation to parcel delivery. We pioneered contact-free delivery. We are temporarily not handing over our hand-held devices to customers to capture signatures.

“As well as encouraging good hand hygiene, standard ways of working have been revised to ensure that colleagues stay two metres apart at all times.

“In addition, we have moved to a one-person per van delivery model. All staff have been briefed about the social distancing measures jointly agreed by local management and the CWU.

“This has been supplemented with visible reminders such as posters and one-way floor markings.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “I am sorry to hear that two Royal Mail staff have tested positive for Covid-19 and I hope that they have a swift and full recovery.

“Our posties and everyone working at Royal Mail have gone above and beyond during this pandemic and I can’t imagine how we’d have coped without them.

“This will be the first real test of the safety measures that are in place at Kittybrewster and I hope that they prove to have been effective.”