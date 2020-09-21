Staff at north-east home praised for Covid-19 care

Staff at a north-east home have been praised for their standard of Covid-19 care.

The Care Inspectorate visited the Bellfield Home in Banchory earlier this month.

The facility is owned and managed by Crossreach and it provides care to a maximum of 34 older people.

Inspectors rated the home’s Covid-19 care as good following their visit to the Dee Street complex on September 8.

A report by the Care Inspectorate said staff at the home had been helping residents stay in touch with their families by using technology.

It said: “People were being supported to keep in touch with their families and loved ones using computers, video calls and phone calls.

“This is important for their well being and helping to maintain relationships. Garden visits were taking place and staff told us this was very important for the people supported as well as the families.

“There was a good range of activities in the home which included supporting people to keep physically active. People who stayed in their rooms were regularly visited by staff to meet not only their personal care needs but also their social needs.

“Staff compassionately and appropriately supported people to maintain social distance from each other. We spoke with professionals from healthcare who were in contact with the service.

“They were very positive about how people were supported. They said the service looked after people very well and had coped with the Covid-19 situation extremely well.”