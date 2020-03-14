Staff at north-east health chain stay vigilant on Covid-19

Staff at a north-east health chain are being extra-observant to curb the spread of coronavirus – but will not shut its health clubs.

A spokeswoman for the Bannatyne Group said: “We are providing hand sanitiser for members when they enter the club or spa.

“There are hygiene and advice notices prominently displayed around all our clubs, as well as posts on social media and adverts on our in-house TV.

“This is to encourage all members and guests to make use of this as well as wiping down gym and studio equipment both before and after use with the strong and effective wipe pods provided.

“And, of course, washing their hands regularly.

“Staff have been asked to be observant and report anyone coughing or displaying other symptoms and to wash their own hands on a regular basis.”