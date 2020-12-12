Staff at north-east care home ‘devastated’ as probe into Covid-19 deaths launched

The number of Covid-19 cases at a north-east care home has risen to more than 100.

It comes as the north-east recorded its second-highest daily Covid rate since the start of the pandemic, with 111 people testing positive.

Earlier this week it emerged an investigation had been launched into an outbreak at Inchmarlo House near Banchory – and it was later confirmed a number of people had passed away.

The deaths at the home are being probed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

In recent days the number of cases has continued to rise, and 102 people at the home have now tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, staff at Inchmarlo House said they were “devastated” by the outbreak.

They said: “We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to those who have lost their loved ones. We are all devastated.

“These current circumstances are especially hard for residents and their families, and we are in regular communication with them regarding the care of their loved ones.

“We are very grateful to all our nurses, carers and support staff for their tireless efforts in caring for our residents with the utmost compassion and professionalism.

“As reported yesterday, we acknowledge that the matter of the Covid-19 outbreak is in the hands of the Procurator Fiscal and we will, of course, co-operate fully with the process.

“The care, safety and wellbeing of our residents is always our primary focus and we will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities who are supporting us.”

A spokeswoman for the incident management team (IMT), set up to manage the outbreak and made up of care home bosses, NHS Grampian and the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP), said: “There are now 102 detected cases of Covid-19 associated with the outbreak at Inchmarlo House Care Home. We continue to support the home with staffing to ensure the care of residents.”

The number of cases linked to an outbreak at Deeside Care Home in Cults has also risen, with 64 people now having tested positive.

It is understood a number of people at the home have passed away.

A spokesman for the IMT said: “Since November 20, there has been an ongoing investigation into cases of Covid-19 associated with the Deeside Care Home. The current cumulative total is 64 cases. Both staff and residents have been affected.

© Scott Baxter / DCT Media

“NHS Grampian is working closely with Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership and the facility’s management. Supportive measures have been implemented throughout the management of this outbreak situation.

“The home is closed to new admissions and visiting. Staff have implemented an enhanced cleaning regime. Care is being delivered as normal and the health protection team is providing full support to the facility’s management.”

The daily Covid figures revealed that across the country there have been 1,001 new cases, with 30 deaths recorded.

There have been 4,069 deaths of people who have tested positive in total.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 104,306, with the new cases representing 4.6% of new tests.

A total of 999 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 53 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Of these patients, 61 are in NHS Grampian – with seven in intensive care and the north-east’s total of positive cases is 5,504.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 1,251,741 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,147,435 were confirmed negative.

