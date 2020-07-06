Staff at Aberdeen school in plea for equipment to set up sensory garden

Staff at an Aberdeen school are looking for equipment to help build a sensory school for pupils to use after lockdown.

Orchard Brae School, on Howes Road, is aiming to develop the garden in the coming months, to be completed before schools reopen in Scotland.

The school caters for children with additional support needs and has a swimming pool, soft play and sensory rooms. The sensory garden would add another practical and fun area for the pupils to utilise.

Orchard Brae has had no funding made available due to the ongoing pandemic, so are relying on the good will of others and looking for north-east companies and individuals to help make the outdoor area a reality.

This can include basic garden work, designing, weeding and painting.

To find out more information or to help out with the plans, message Sharon Banks on Facebook.