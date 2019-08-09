Staff at Aberdeen hospital cafe throw farewell party for much-loved Alec

Staff at an Aberdeen hospital cafe honoured a much-loved worker with a special party.

It is the end of an era for Willows Cafe at Woodend Hospital as it prepares to move to a new base, and staff celebrated the committment of long-serving team member Alec Glass.

Alec, who was brought up in Torry, has worked there for more than 25 years, and has never taken a day off.

The 79-year-old, who has special needs, has been washing dishes as well as carrying out other kitchen duties since 1993. He currently works three days a week.

Liz Searle, Alec’s supervisor, said: “He works hard even though he is 80 next year.

“It keeps him young, and I think he really enjoys it.

“He is so friendly and he knows everyone. He is brilliant with the customers and everyone knows him.

“He has been at the same place for so many years and has never taken a sick day and never complains if he is tired; he even came in on a day off. He is absolutely dedicated to this place. It is good that the NHS employ people like Alec because he is a big support.”

The cafe will soon become the Willows Aroma Cafe and move to a new premises within the hospital.

Janine Langler, team leader for NHS Grampian, said: “The celebration is for Alec, it is a big change for him.

“We have had a few trips over to the new cafe to show him where he is going so it is not so strange for him when he goes over.

“He is looking forward to it. He is just lovely and I think anyone who comes to Woodend would know who he is. We are very lucky to have him – you don’t find people like Alec very often.”

The new Willows Aroma Cafe will be open on Monday.