Staff at Aberdeen garage self isolating following positive case

Workers at an Aberdeen garage are self isolating after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

KwikFit on Hutcheon Street was shut for deep cleaning following the positive result earlier this week.

However, the garage has now reopened with staff that has not been in contact with the group currently quarantining.

A KwikFit spokesman said: “A member of staff at our Hutcheon Street centre has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Following protocol, all other staff members are self isolating and the centre was closed while it was thoroughly cleaned.

“The centre has reopened for tyre fitting with a different team who have had no contact with the regular centre staff.”