Staff at Aberdeen cathedral launch fundraising campaign for restoration

Staff at an Aberdeen cathedral have launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for its £1.85 million restoration.

St Machar’s Cathedral fundraisers have already secured money from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic Environment Scotland.

Staff are now calling on the public to help raise the final £250,000 through its Raise the Roof campaign.

It invites people to buy a new slate for £10 each, with the name of everyone who buys one put on a scroll to be placed in a time capsule and preserved in the roof space.

Shona Mutch, fundraising co-ordinator for St Machar’s Cathedral, said: “We reckon it will take around 15,000 slates to re-roof the building.

“It’s coming up to Christmas and we’re hoping people might buy family and friends slates instead of traditional gifts.

“We’re also looking for people to sponsor the cleaning of our 40 heraldic shields, which costs £500 each.”

The cathedral is the oldest building actively being used in Aberdeen and welcomes around 27,000 tourists every year.

Shona added: “This is a working church, it’s open seven days a week and we have people coming in for all reasons.

“Some come for the religious aspect, some to sit and have a quiet space in the middle of their day and some to put candles under the prayer tree.

“We still have people popping in and saying ‘I’m 60 years old and I’ve never been in here’ and they’re absolutely blown away by the magnificence of the building.”

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “I think it’s important everybody gets behind such a crucial fundraiser for the city.

“The cathedral encapsulates so much of Aberdeen’s history and we must rally to make sure it is preserved, enhanced and developed.

“It’s so historic and, in particular, it’s a very ancient building still in use for its original purpose, which is very important.”

Anyone interested in donating can contact the cathedral office, through the website or by email, or alternatively they can visit in person.