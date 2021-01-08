Staff and prisoners hit in Covid outbreak at HMP Grampian

Dozens of staff and inmates have been affected by an outbreak of Covid-19 at a north-east jail.

Nine inmates at HMP Grampian are currently suffering from coronavirus, along with a number of staff.

The cases are thought to be part of a wider outbreak at the Peterhead site which has seen at least 27 people become infected.

An incident management team (IMT), involving multiple agencies including NHS Grampian, has been set up to bring the outbreak under control.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) insisted the prison is able to operate, with those showing symptoms of coronavirus being told to isolate.

She said: “At the moment we have nine confirmed prisoner cases of Covid-19 and a handful of staff cases. A local incident management team is in place to manage the outbreak.

“However, the prison is still operating as normal.

“Anyone who arrives at the prison displaying symptoms is isolated as per our protocol. They do not mix with the general population.

“Prisons are a complex environment in which to control infections. Since the start of the pandemic we have been managing it effectively.

“The safety and wellbeing of those living and working in our prisons is a priority for the Scottish Prison Service. We have robust pandemic plans in place as we manage and support those in our care during these challenging times.”

Prisoners and staff have been affected by the outbreak, which is believed to have begun in November.

A spokesman for the incident management team said: “In total 27 cases of Covid-19, associated with HMP Grampian, have been identified since November 11. Both staff and inmates have been affected.

“NHS Grampian is working as part of a multiagency IMT to support the facility’s management.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are aware that a number of staff and prisoners at HMP Grampian have tested positive for Covid-19. The prison is continuing to run safely and securely.

“The Scottish Prison Service is working closely with Public Health Scotland and the local health board to ensure that all appropriate steps have been taken to prevent further transmission, and safeguard those who live and work in the prison.”