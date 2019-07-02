Staff accept pay deal at Aberdeen airport ending dispute

Staff at Aberdeen International Airport have accepted a pay offer ending months of dispute between workers and management.

Unite the Union has confirmed to the Evening Express that members have accepted the airports latest offer.

A spokeswoman from Unite said: “Unite can confirm that its membership at Aberdeen airport have voted to accept the latest offer on a 98% turnout with 60% voting in acceptance.

“This now ends the dispute at Aberdeen airport.”

A planned walkout last week was postponed so more talks could be held between union representatives and the airport.

Around 300 workers at Aberdeen International Airport and 400 colleagues at Glasgow Airport – also owned by AGS – went on strike for two days last month.

Security staff, fire and airfield support staff were in a dispute over pensions and pay at the airport.

Steve Szalay, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We welcome the outcome of the ballot which has seen staff vote to accept the company’s offer.

“Together with our staff we now look forward to continuing to focus on delivering for our passengers.”