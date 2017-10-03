Kingsford Stadium objectors halfway to funding judicial review

Campaigners fighting Aberdeen FC’s £50 million Kingsford stadium plans have half of the £60,000 needed to seek a judicial review if the go-ahead is given.

The city council will rule on the proposed 20,000-seat arena, training academy and heritage museum on October 11.

The No Kingsford Stadium group confirmed they have had guarantees of £30,000 funding for their petition for a judicial review.

The group’s Heather Brock said: “The generous financial support given by those against the stadium plans is further evidence that the community does not want a stadium or any other further development along the A944.”