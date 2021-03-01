Aberdeen school hopes to inspire next generation with anniversary events

An independent girls school in Aberdeen will celebrate its 175th anniversary with a series of events featuring inspirational women.

St. Margaret’s School for Girls was founded as a day school in 1846 by Ann Stephen, who taught youngsters in her parent’s house on Union Wynd. The school moved to its current home at Albyn Place in 1890.

To mark the milestone the institution is hosting a series of events featuring stories and insights from women in all walks of life – including sport, science, business, journalism, social enterprise and politics.

It will launch on International Women’s Day on March 8 and the school will present their own Choose to Inspire video campaign which features pupils and staff.

© Supplied by St Margaret's School

The video also features special guests like TV star Lorraine Kelly, sporting icon Judy Murray and a Q&A with Dr Nicola Steedman, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Scottish Government, who will discuss her career path to becoming one of the most senior women supporting Scotland’s Covid-19 response.

Anna Tomlinson, Head of St Margaret’s School for Girls said: “It is a privilege to be celebrating St Margaret’s 175th Anniversary this year. The school has gone from strength to strength, adapting to the needs of successive generations.

“At St Margaret’s, our aim is to have happy, confident girls who know their strengths when they eventually leave us for the wider world. We hope that inviting women who have gone on to make a positive difference in their chosen field to talk will inspire and encourage girls around the world to aim high and thrive in their career.”

© Supplied by St Margaret's School

Judy Murray said: “I’m delighted to help St. Margaret’s School for Girls celebrate their 175th Anniversary of inspiring women by taking part in this exciting series.

“I’m honoured to be considered as an inspirational woman and hope that the whole programme will motivate girls and young women to aim high and be the best they can be in whatever they choose to do.”

And Miranda Richards, Education and Schools Specialist at Aberdeen Standard Capital, said: “International Women’s Day is a good moment to encourage others with inspirational stories and Aberdeen Standard Capital is delighted to be supporting this webinar series, which will animate the career aspirations of girls and young women.”

A full list of speakers taking part in the six-part Inspirational Women Webinar series can be found on St Margaret’s website at www.stmargaretsevents.com.