Sssshhhh! North-east revellers to celebrate New Year in silence

North-east revellers will break tradition when they celebrate Hogmanay in silence.

The Thainstone Centre in Inverurie will play host to a lively silent disco featuring Fife-based Haud Yer Wheesht.

Guests will listen to party music of their choice through headphones instead of loudspeakers – but while the disco may be silent, enthusiastic dancing and singing along is still encouraged.

The party will bring in the new year with a balloon drop and serenade by a piper, followed by hot chocolate and marshmallows for guests.

Graham Fryers, general manager at Thainstone Events, said: “We have decided to introduce some new elements to our party nights this year and the silent disco for Hogmanay is sure to be great fun for the whole family, with entry for children completely free.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at thainstoneevents.co.uk