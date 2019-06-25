SSPCA appeal after rhea found on the loose in north-east village

An exotic bird on the loose around a north-east neighbourhood was a rhea-lly unexpected sight for residents of one north-east community.

People in Rothienorman were left shocked when they caught a glimpse of a rhea – a type of bird usually found in South America.

According to Donview Veterinary Centre, the white bird – which is distantly related to the ostrich and emu – was found in the Rothienorman area.

Now a bid to find the owners of the rhea, which has some injuries, has been launched.

When it was first discovered it was believed to be an emu.

It is understood a member of the public spotted it and contacted animal welfare charity the SSPCA.

The charity then asked the animal centre to alert the possible owner.

A statement from the Donview Veterinary Centre said: “There was a white emu found running around the Rothienorman area.

“It has been picked up by the SSPCA so if you know anyone who is missing their emu please call them on 03000 999 999.”

Rhea, which are native to South America, are flightless birds and can grow to a hefty 40kg. Some males can be 5.5ft tall.

Assistant manager of the Scottish SPCA Aberdeen Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre Louise Griese said: “The bird has some injuries but otherwise seems in good health. If you recognise the rhea, please contact the centre on 03000 999 999.”

Councillor Alastair Forsyth said: “I just hope the owners are found. It’s really important the bird gets back to where it should be with its rightful owners.”