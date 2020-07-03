Animal charity and Olympian urge north-east residents to Pound for Paws

The Scottish SPCA has enlisted the help of an Olympian to persuade north-east residents to Pound for Paws.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is launching a new fundraising event for August.

Called Pound for Paws, it challenges participants to run a minimum of 30km in 30 days.

Laura Muir, the 2018 European champion middle distance runner, has thrown her weight behind the campaign.

She said: “I’m honoured to be part of the Scottish SPCA’s Pound for Paws event.

“As a qualified vet, I’m passionate about animals and their welfare so the Society has always been very close to my heart.

“This summer I should have been representing Team GB at the Olympic Games in Japan.

“As the games have been postponed until 2021, I’m challenging people in the Aberdeenshire area to take part in Pound for Paws.

“I’m inviting people at all stages of running, from the complete beginner to the more experienced, to run a minimum of 30km in 30 days.

“It’s a great way to raise money for a fantastic cause and keep fit.”

Laura will also be helping out participants by providing tips and encouragement.

There is also an online leaderboard where people can track their progress.

The event is open for individuals, families and running groups.

Laura added: “Your dog can get involved too if you regularly run with your pooch. We’d love for some canicross groups to take part. Please do make sure you consult a vet before doing any activity with your pet.

“Since lockdown, the Scottish SPCA has dealt with over 10,000 reports of animals in need. Support from members of the public is vital to be able to continue to deliver their essential services to help Scotland’s animals.

“I’m so pleased that I’m able to help a cause I care so much for at this crucial time and encourage people to get active.”

Pound for Paws with Laura Muir will be running for the month of August 2020.

To find out more or sign up for the event, visit www.scottishspca.org/PoundforPaws.