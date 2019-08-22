SSEN announce £10 million investment for Aberdeen

Energy firm SSEN has announced £10 million worth of investment for Aberdeen.

The cash will be used to upgrade electrical equipment across the city, as well as installing new devices to help reconnect homes in the event of a power cut.

The investment programme will take place over the next two years with homes in Springhill, Bridge of Don, Kincorth, Dyce, St Machar, Cove and Westhill among the first to benefit as engineers work to upgrade and replace substations built in the 1960s which are reaching the end of their life.

In total 10 substations across the city are undergoing replacement works with a new 33 kilovolt cable being installed between Dyce and Kingseat.

Additionally a further £850,000 will be invested in automated equipment at secondary substations to make Aberdeen’s network “smarter”.

The automation system will allow the network to locate a fault and either select other cables to continue supplying properties or alert engineers all with the aim of reducing the disruption to customers to just minutes.

Michael Hilferty, head of region for North Caledonia at SSEN, said: “This programme of investment across Aberdeen will ensure local communities continue to receive the power they need, both now and in the future.

“The installation of modernised equipment on the network will enable our teams to minimise the risk of power cuts and smarter systems like automation allow us to restore supplies much quicker in the event of a fault.

“Investment projects like these are vital to help us deliver on our commitment to provide a safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity to our customers.”

Meanwhile staff at SSE have been praised for providing hot food and drink for residents in two Aberdeen high-rises during works to replace substations.

The work was carried out at Balgownie Court and St Ninian’s Court last month.

John Stuart, Team Leader, Aberdeen City Council, said: “I’d like to thank SSEN for laying on hot food and drink for our residents as they carried out the replacement of substations at Balgownie Court and St Ninian’s Court last month.

“It was an absolute pleasure to work alongside such an organised team who genuinely value supporting their customers as they work to carry out essential works across the city.”