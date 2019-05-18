North-east squirrel spotters to take note as reds fight back

NEW data shows an invasive species of squirrel has almost been eradicated in the north-east thanks to the work of a charity and members of the public.

During the past 10-15 years the number of non-native, invasive grey species has reduced.

They are only being spotted in Aberdeen city now, as opposed to the wider region.

Grey squirrels push the native red species out, taking over their habitats and food.

Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels encourages more people to log sightings of red and grey squirrels across the country to promote awareness.

In Scotland more than 2,100 animals have already been added to the website.

Last year, 8,393 were tallied, compared with 5,311 in 2017.

In the north-east there has been a huge reduction in grey squirrels, which has allowed the red ones to thrive.

Since the start of the year more than 120 squirrels in Aberdeen City have been added to the map, with the majority of these red, and many more have been logged across Aberdeenshire.

Many have been spotted in Hazlehead Park, near the crematorium, and at Seaton Park. Remaining greys have been seen along the River Don.

Gwen Maggs, north-east conservation officer at Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels, said: “The main thing we try to promote is conserving the red squirrels.

“Our work is mainly the control of grey squirrels because of the threat – the competition between them for food and habitat and also the disease squirrel pox. It doesn’t affect the greys but it kills red squirrels.

“Fortunately in the north-east we don’t have squirrel pox and we want to keep it that way.”

Sightings are logged on the Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels system.

If greys are seen, they are flagged up to the team who try to catch them.

Gwen said: “We’re building community groups and getting members of the public who can keep the work going.

“In the north-east we’re really lucky because we’ve got a full-time team. We’re very close to eradicating greys.

“In the sighting map there’s a few red squirrel gaps, and it doesn’t mean there’s none there, it’s just in the middle of nowhere.

“The grey distribution is representative of what it is and that mimics the results from the big annual survey which says greys are pretty much isolated to the city now.

“Our work has progressed so well that Aberdeenshire is almost clear of grey squirrels; 10-15 years ago they were slowly travelling out.

“It’s really exciting because we get messages from people telling us they’ve seen a red squirrel for the first time in 40 years.”

It is thought the number of sightings logged with the charity are increasing due to a better awareness of its work.

Members of the public are encouraged to look for squirrels while out and about. To log a sighting of a squirrel, visit scottishsquirrels.org.uk/