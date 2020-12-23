Video: ‘Squeals of delight’ as Santa makes surprise visit to north-east primary school

Youngsters at a north-east school were given an early Christmas present when Santa showed up for a surprise visit.

Complete with an elf in tow, Father Christmas left more than 500 pupils at Hillside School “squealing with delight” as he toured the playground waving and shouting “Merry Christmas”.

His elf showed off a few dance moves to entertain the kids, ranging from nursery up to primary 7, during the visit on Thursday last week, just before the school broke up for the Christmas holidays.

Kirsty Webster, chairwoman of the school’s parent group, said they had teamed up with the Hillside School leadership to organise the visit as a festive surprise for the children.

© DCT Media

She said: “Basically it was agreed with the parent group and the leadership team at the school that it would be a nice surprise to arrange for the children for Santa and the elf mascot to visit.

“They arrived at the school just after morning break and Santa and the elf walked around the playground.

“We’re lucky at Hillside because each classroom has an exit to the playground so it meant that Santa and the elf could visit each of the classrooms via the playground and all the children could see him from the classrooms at the door.

“Santa was standing as close as he could but far enough away so that he complied with all the measures and protocol at the moment, and the elf did some dancing with the children.

“Santa spent his time waving and saying ‘Merry Christmas’ and ringing his bell.”

Kirsty, whose daughter, 8, attends the school, said the school’s usual Christmas fair had been cancelled due to the pandemic, so the visit was a perfect way to lift the children’s spirits.

She said: “I think the excitement was quite overwhelming for some but it was fantastic to see all the smiling faces, the delight from the primary 4-7s especially.

“The squeals of excitement were just fantastic, it was a really nice thing to be part of.

“Due to the restrictions this year the school wasn’t able to have its usual Christmas fair.

“The parent group normally provides and runs a Santas’s Grotto at the fayre but we weren’t able to do that this year so that’s why we thought we’d do something a little bit special and have Santa visit the school during the last week of term.

“The children have each had class parties which the parents’ group provided party bags for.”