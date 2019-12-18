Spring opening planned for north-east town’s first McDonald’s

A north-east town’s new McDonald’s could open as early as spring.

The announcement of the opening date comes as the chain revealed work will start on the Fraserburgh restaurant early next year.

According to a building warrant for the Watermill Road project, the cost of the new eatery is around £2.1 million.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “At the moment, we are proposing that works begin early next year with the ambition of opening in the spring.

“The restaurant will create at least 65 jobs and we look forward to the investment it will bring to the area.”

