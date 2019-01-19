Evening Express bingo is back for 2019!

The Evening Express’s ever-popular bingo returns today – and some of our past winners are hoping lightning can strike twice.

The game relaunches for 2019 and lucky readers who choose to play will be in with the chance of winning a weekly cash prize.

To celebrate the return, we got in touch with some of last year’s winners to find out how they spent their prize money.

Lady Luck was shining on Annie Ewen, 90, from Peterculter, who scooped the bingo prize in the same week her daughter, Maureen, won £100 of fuel in another Evening Express competition.

“I won £125,” Annie said.

“I was very surprised when I won! Maureen won the free fuel in the same week so it was quite funny.

“I’m 90 years old and I don’t get about so much any more, but I did go out with my daughter to treat myself a bit.

“I went and bought myself a nice pair of trousers.

“Hopefully, I will be able to get another win this time!”

Former council architect Ian Mackie, 76, from Midstocket, spent his £333 win on a trip for him and wife Alison to visit their daughter, Gayle, in Granada in Spain.

He wasn’t so lucky with the weather, however.

“It was possibly the wettest I’ve ever seen it in 20 years of going there,” Ian said. “But we still had a nice time.

“I was quite surprised when I found out I had won.

“I always checked my numbers regularly but I never really expected anything to come from it.”

James Ledingham, 79, and his wife, Maureen, 78, from Stockethill, won £167 and gave part of the money to their grandchildren, aged 21 and 17.

James said: “Maureen does it every night. It’s nice when something like this happens.

“We didn’t do anything special. We put most of it into our bank account to help with messages and things like that, and we gave our grandchildren £20 each.”

Also jetting off to Spain was 71-year-old Margaret Paterson, who put her £125 winnings towards a trip to Alicante.

“To be honest, I didn’t think I would win because my last number was the last one to come up,” Margaret said.

“It was obviously really nice to win. I just tried to save it.

“I didn’t spent it on any one specific thing but it went towards a wee holiday.

“I went away to Alicante with my friend. Her son and his partner have a place over there.

“I’ll definitely be entering again, no doubt!”

Retired post office assistant Cathleen Nicol, 70, and her husband George, 67, who live in Kemnay, scooped £500 in May and used it to pay for a well-earned break in the Canary Islands.

“I was over the moon when I found out,” Cathleen said.

“I was quite surprised when I was told I was the only person who had won that game.

“We went to Tenerife over Christmas and New Year and it was good to just get away from everything.

“We decided to stay in a self-catering apartment and it was absolutely lovely. We had a great time.

“There was plenty for us to do when we were over there.”

How to play

A selection of numbers will be printed in the Evening Express daily (Saturday to Friday).

If any numbers published in the paper appear on your bingo grid – mark them off!

When you have all 15 numbers on your grid for the game in place, you can make a claim for that game and the weekly prize money.

Remember, you need to buy the Evening Express each Saturday to get your weekly bingo grid for the next game.

Full terms and conditions are printed in today’s Evening Express.