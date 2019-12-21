Spray paint sign for Aberdeen dog owners

Messages will soon be painted on city streets reminding dog owners not to let their pets foul on pavements.

Residents living in Old Aberdeen decided to take action to tackle increasing piles of dog mess on the street.

Members of the the area’s community council will soon be spray painting anti-dog-fouling signs on pavements in an effort to encourage dog owners to pick up after their pets.

The scheme will initially be trialled in the worst affected areas, including St Machar’s Drive, Dunbar Street and Don Street.

If successful, it will be rolled out in other parts to tackle the widespread issue.

Old Aberdeen Community Council chairman Dewi Morgan said: “We will be putting stencilling in to remind people that it’s undesirable and unpleasant if people don’t pick up after their pets properly.

“We are hoping to encourage owners, who perhaps forget or can’t be bothered, to behave more responsibly.”

The group was inspired by a similar initiative launched in Edinburgh which uses paw print stencils made with biodegradable paint. Members hope to head out on the streets with stencils next month.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokeswoman said: “We use the stencils in a targeted way. We find them very effective in ‘nudging’ people towards cleaning up responsibly after their dogs, helping us to keep Edinburgh looking her best.”

Aberdeen City Council stressed that city wardens continue to patrol all areas of the city to identify culprits.

A spokeswoman said: “The service patrol hours have not changed as a result of the dark nights, however, it can make it more challenging to witness offences.

“The city wardens are always happy to support community-led initiatives where possible to address community concerns. We would be happy to work with Old Aberdeen Community Council on any initiative they are proposing and look forward to hearing from them.

“Fixed Penalty Notices are issued to dog owners not disposing of their pet’s waste. However, it is very difficult to fine someone for dog fouling as a city warden would have to catch them in the act.

“The city has an ample provision of dog waste bins and we would always encourage people to properly dispose of their dog waste in a bin.”