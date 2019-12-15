SPOTY: We spoke to Doddie Weir on the red carpet at P&J Live

Scotland rugby union legend Doddie Weir will be honoured at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards tonight.

He will receive the Helen Rollawson Award, which recognises outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

The 49-year-old was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2016.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, he said: “I’m delighted to be in Aberdeen, it’s such a lovely city. This new complex is amazing. We had a dress rehearsal last night so my nerves are through the roof at the moment.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported my foundation. This award that we have received tonight is dedicated to them. If it wasn’t for them following me and doing what they have been doing for the foundation, I certainly wouldn’t be standing here so thank you.”

He added he was “very humbled” to receive the award. Watch the video for the full interview.