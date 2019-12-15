SPOTY: We caught up with nominee Ben Stokes on the red carpet

England’s Cricket World Cup-winning hero Ben Stokes is on the shortlist for tonight’s 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Stokes, who struck an unbeaten 84 before coming back out to bat in a nail-biting Super Over in the World Cup final against New Zealand, is joined on the list by athletics stars Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, England and Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling, Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Wales rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones.

When asked how he thought he’d fare, Ben said: “I’m not sure really. Some of the athletes on that list have all done amazing things for their sports, so everyone on that nominations list deserves to win it as much as the other person.”

Viewers will be able to vote for their favourite sportsperson when the show airs tonight.

