SPOTY: Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith delighted to be ‘part of top six’

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith is one of six contenders on the shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year prize in Aberdeen tonight.

Our online sports editor Ryan Cryle spoke to the athlete on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony at Aberdeen’s P&J Live about her achievements so far.

The 24-year-old said there had been many top sporting moments from 2019 and to be considered “as part of a top six is really heartwarming”.

Fellow track and field star Katarina Johnson-Thompson, England cricketer Ben Stokes, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Wales rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones have also been nominated for the award, and the winner will be revealed later this evening.