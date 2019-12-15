SPOTY: Katarina Johnson-Thomson tells of her ‘absolute dream year’

Katarina Johnson-Thompson spoke of her ‘dream year’ ahead of tonight’s Sports Personality of the Year award ceremony.

Alongside fellow track and field star Dina Asher-Smith, Johnson-Thompson is one of two women on the six-strong shortlist for the coveted prize.

Speaking to our online sports editor Ryan Cryle on the red carpet Katarina said: “It’s been an absolute dream year. For me, just being nominated and recognised among such amazing stars of UK sport is the winning thing for me tonight.”