Spotlight on traffic crossings near Aberdeen concert venue

The city council will carry out a review of traffic lights in the Bridge of Don area of the city.

Several pedestrian crossings were installed on Ellon Road to make it easier for exhibition visitors and concert-goers to get access to the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).

But it is expected that traffic volumes could fall when the new £333 million P&J Live venue opens later in the year.

Council staff will now carry out investigations to determine whether there is still a need for the same number of traffic lights on the road.

It is claimed that reducing the number of crossings could help improve the flow of traffic during busier times of the day.

The road is often used by commuters travelling in and out of the city from the north of Aberdeenshire.

Councillor Sandy Stuart, who represents the Bridge of Don ward, welcomed the move and said the review was still in the early stages.

He added: “All the traffic signals are going to be taken into consideration.

“Anything that improves traffic in the Bridge of Don is a good thing.”

The future of the AECC site is unclear but Aberdeen City Council previously revealed it was in talks with organisations regarding redevelopment options.

It recently emerged that King’s Community Church has expressed interest in moving into the area.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “As there are likely to be further changes to traffic patterns on the Ellon Road corridor following the opening of the AWPR and the redevelopment of the AECC site, a study of traffic patterns will be undertaken by the council.

“A date for the study has not yet been confirmed.”