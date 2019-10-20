£100,000 project to put spotlight on north-east history

A new £100,000 project will encourage tourists to travel off the beaten track when they visit the north-east.

VisitScotland and Aberdeen University’s Elphinstone Institute have teamed up to collect folklore which will then be used to create films, podcasts or other media.

It is hoped the intiative will open up stories which have long been known in local communities to the wider world.

Volunteers will be trained to gather and compile the region’s history to perserve it for future generations.

Dr Fiona-Jane Brown, who leads the project, said: “The people of Aberdeenshire have a very distinctive character, illustrated in their speech, the Doric dialect, their hard work on the land and at sea over many centuries, and in their folklore.

“This project will help illuminate some of the most fascinating oral history and social heritage which can be found in Scotland.”