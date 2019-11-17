North-east safety firm commended

A north-east organisation has been commended for improving safety in the oil industry.

Step Change in Safety won the Energy Institute Award for producing a series of short animated films and presentations which aim to educate workers on major accident hazards.

The body’s Major Accident Hazard Understanding (MAH) work-group helps the workforce understand what a MAH is and how they are identified.

Other finalists in the category included China National Offshore Oil Corporation International, Saudi Aramco and the CHIRP Charitable Trust.

A spokeswoman for Step Change in Safety said: “We’re very proud of our MAH group for winning this award and it demonstrates the high regard in which the work produced by each of our groups is held by the industry.

“There is no better time time to be involved in our forums.”

