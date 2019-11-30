Spotlight on plans for Aberdeen quarry site

Councillors will scrutinise plans for a 10-storey, 250-home development on the edge of Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Quarry next week.

Canadian firm Cartterra wants to build the one-, two- and three-bedroom flats, a gym, a public bistro and promenade along the north-side of the water-filled hole.

The firm went back to the drawing board in October, after their previous £68 million scheme for 300 luxury apartments was thrown out by the council’s planning committee.

Now councillors will get the chance to quiz both the developer and council planners on the new proposals at a meeting of the pre-application forum next week.

The firm held a public consultation on the new plans at the Treetops Hotel on Wednesday November 20.

No decision will be taken at the meeting, with the plans due to come back to a future meeting of the committee.