Spotlight on plans to breathe life into Aberdeen city centre

The removal of street furniture, poor lighting, and large bins could have a huge impact on Aberdeen’s city centre – a new report has said.

Aberdeen City Council‘s planning development management committee will meet on Thursday to discuss a report on the city’s conservation areas.

It is proposed that a number of the boundaries in the city centre are changed, as the original boundaries for the Union Street Conservation area were designated in 1968, with minor amendments made since.

Boundaries for small parts of land around the city centre are proposed to be moved in order for them to be included in the conservation areas.

The report delves into the main features of the area – as well as how they add, or detract, to the character of the conservation zone.

Officers have also suggested a number of ways in which areas of the city centre, such as Union Street, could be improved.

Shopfront and street signage, as well as street furniture are some areas where changes are proposed.

The report said: “Aberdeen has few complete highly decorative historic shopfronts remaining, although many buildings have retained historic features such as a fascia, pilasters or decorative detailing. Historic shopfronts should be retained and if unsympathetic alterations have been carried out in the past these should be reversed wherever possible.

© Paul Glendell / DCT Media

“Large ‘To Let’ signs are becoming more prevalent in this area of the city centre. These detract from the special character of the area and should be avoided wherever possible, especially large triangular projecting signs. Sympathetically sized and sited signs would be welcomed and be more appropriate for such an important sensitive area of the city.

“Signage for pedestrians includes wayfinding totem signs, which are distributed throughout this character area. These contribute positively to orientation and visitor experience in the city centre.

“Many of Aberdeen’s streets have the black and white tiled street name plates. These are distinctive to Aberdeen and add to the historic character of the City. Some even have the directional finger pointing the direction of the street, such as Carnegies Brae. Inappropriate or excessive signage should be removed or replaced with more appropriate signage that is sympathetic and complementary to the special character of the Conservation Area.”

It adds: “The streets within this character area contain an excess of street furniture, including bus stops, bins, signs, benches, planters, traffic lights, phone boxes; telecoms cabinets; post boxes; bollards; bike stands etc. The character area would be improved by this being rationalised and the removal of non-essential items.

“There are a few items of street furniture which contribute positively to the Conservation Area, for example the red phone box on Queen Street, which should be retained and could be enhanced with improved upkeep. Similarly, Aberdeen’s traditional red post boxes contribute positively to the streetscape, as does the gold post box in the Castlegate, although, again, some would benefit from enhanced upkeep.”

Some sections such as Union Bridge and Union Terrace, as well as Castle Street outside the Sherriff Court and the corner of Bath Street and Bridge Place were praised for historic or heritage lighting, helping to keep the city centre well illuminated.

© Chris Sumner/ DCT Media

The Music Hall, Art Gallery, Marischal College, Sandman Hotel and Chaopraya restaurant were also mentioned as good examples of aiding night-time orientation, and were said to encourage a successful night-time economy.

As well as poor lighting, some railings, particularly some types of guardrails, were said to detract from the special character of the area.

The report said: “There are a small number of traditional railings within the character area, including outside 333 Union Street (Soul Bar) and 224 Union Street (The Abercrombie) on Union Street, on Belmont Street and outside 27-29 King Street, as well as sections of cast iron railings on Rosemount Viaduct and Union Bridge.

“The railings beside the William Wallace statue relate to the statue itself and are important for its setting. These add to the historic character of the area and should be carefully preserved and enhanced.

“Utilitarian guardrails feature extensively in the Conservation Area and detract from its special character. They are used extensively around the Castlegate, contributing to this area feeling closed off and underused. The Conservation Area would be enhanced by the removal or reduction of utilitarian guardrails.

© Aberdeen City Council

“Many of the character area’s rear lanes have accumulated an unacceptable level of clutter, such as bins, signs and bollards. Often these are in poor condition. By their nature rear lanes were always used for storage and servicing but some of these are very prominent within the Conservation Area and a balance needs to be struck. The Conservation Area could be improved by the quantity of these being reduced.

“There are a number of on-street belly bins which are large and unsightly. The Conservation Area would benefit from the removal of these bins and replacement with bins that are more complementary to the character of the Conservation Area.”

Bus stops were also said to be unsightly and detract from the special character of the area, as well as reducing the footway and causing issues for pedestrian movement.