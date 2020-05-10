Spotlight on Aberdeen’s pickpockets and thieves of the 1800s in new crime blog

The crimes of convicts from the 19th Century have been unveiled by Aberdeen archivists.

Phil Astley, who works at Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives, recently set up a criminal portraits blog online to highlight some of the extensive material the team keeps.

The project was launched earlier this year after the popularity of the Women in Crime exhibition at Granite Noir.

Similar exhibitions featuring criminal portraits have been shown for several years in the crime-writing festival, which have proved popular with visitors.

Now the crimes of more north-east criminals have been unveiled.

Mr Astley told of how he researched the incidents for the blog.

He said: “In Grampian there’s the Register of Returned Convicts for Aberdeen 1869-1939. There are some with pictures and for others there are just details.

“There are about 65 with pictures so I’m using those to start off with.

“I’ve managed to find out information using the Census returns taken in the 1880s Census.

“It’s been really interesting seeing the response to the images and the stories behind them.”

Phil has also been using reports on criminal trials from newspaper archives as a way of adding to the information included in the register, which helps build up a picture of the circumstances.

Using his research, the stories of John Patrick or Sullivan, Robert Sanderson and William Allan have now come to light after their cases were found in the Register of Returned Convicts for Aberdeen.

John Patrick or Sullivan was one of three people tried for “pocket-picking” in Laurencekirk, alongside accomplices Mary Patrick and Alexander Leitch.

He was recorded in the Dundee Advertiser newspaper in September 1866 as having committed the crime in or near the Royal Hotel, where he stole the pocketbook of James Taylor, farmer and miller, which contained a £20 bank note, a £10 note, a £5 note, six £1 notes, a deposit receipt for £25, a deposit receipt for £10 and several bill stamps.

He had also been tried for theft under the name of John Sullivan in 1861.

They were found guilty in court.

John Patrick, or Sullivan, served seven years’ penal servitude.

Meanwhile, Robert Sanderson was sentenced to five years penal servitude in May 1869 for a crime described as “striking a superior officer”.

Not many details are held on his case and Census returns used by the archivist have not been of further help. He was released in 1872.

The photograph of William Allan was taken in 1872 after he was released following a sentence of seven years penal servitude for a theft by housebreaking in September 1866.

He was 19 when he committed the crime after stealing a wooden box belonging to Mrs Simpson, a widow, who lived on the Spital.

He had previously been convicted of theft – five times.

His entry in the Register of Returned Convicts for Aberdeen states that he reported to police once following his release and he was described as being “sent to the infirmary and lost his eyesight from venereal disease”.

More criminal portraits will be also be uploaded on the blog criminalportraits.blogspot.com