Spotlight on Aberdeen’s harbour are historical documents discovered in basement

Historic documents which shine a light on Aberdeen’s harbour have been uncovered in its basement.

Archivists discovered a wealth of records including minute books, financial records and operational records about the city’s harbour activity from the past 200 years and more.

The records include registers of sailings, vessel arrivals, property leases and harbour developments, plus photographs dating back to the First World War.

The Aberdeen City Council team has now been given a £39,145 grant from the National Archives to look into the find.

In the project, called Archives Revealed, a dedicated staff member will catalogue the documents during the next year.

Archivist Philip Astley said he “could not believe” the number of different records found in the harbour’s basement.

The team also uncovered thousands of plans, including approximately 3,000 glass plate negatives dating from the First World War and lantern slides, 4,000 printed photographs and 3,000 building plans.

The archivist said: “We have been working with the harbour board for the past four years to survey what’s inside the room and start the cataloguing process.

“One of our interesting finds so far has been a bunch of family snaps.

“We think the son of the harbour engineer took the camera on holiday up to Deeside around the First World War period.

“There’s also a number of photos of other areas in Scotland including Cullen, Lossiemouth, the west coast and Kirkwall.

“It’s interesting to see the detail of the clothing, the type of vehicles and vessels in the background.

“It’s the most amazing amount of detail,” he added.

Some of the ledgers date between the 1830s into the 1950s.

The archivists have been working on digitising the glass plate negatives and hope to finish cataloguing the documents in the coming year.

Mr Astley added: “The grant supports archive cataloguing.

“We are one of nine recipients this year and the only one in Scotland that has received the grant.

“We received £39,145 to employ a professional cataloguer over the period of a year to concentrate on this collection.

“Ultimately we want to make this publicly available for the first time.”