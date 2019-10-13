Spotlight on Aberdeen’s economy

Aberdeen City Council is hosting a conference into the area’s economy – for a second year.

Following the success of the inaugural State of the Cities Conference in November 2018, the local authority will host another conference on Tuesday, November 5.

The event will coincide with the launch of the second independent report by the Economic Policy Panel on the city and regional economy.

Last year’s conference saw Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing tell attendees the council wants more fiscal responsibilities, including powers over a tourist tax, business rates and air passenger duty.

The report released in November 2018 said the north-east was emerging from a difficult economic period with the potential to return “moderate growth” in the coming years.

This year’s event will take place in one of the conference suites at the new P&J Live.