Spot red squirrels in the north-east

North-east residents will have the opportunity to spot the elusive red squirrel accompanied by the city’s countryside rangers.

The red squirrel is the UK’s only native squirrel species and was once a common sight across all of mainland Britain, but is now found mainly in Scotland.

Squirrel sight-seeing will take place during a morning walk at Hazlehead, with a second event on practical conservation shortly afterwards,

This will promote the regeneration of the Scots pine, which is their favourite food.

Those who sign up will help the rangers get rid of spruce saplings and increase the chance of seeing red squirrels.

Both events are suitable for older children and adults and will take place on Saturday March 21 from 8am-3pm.

Attendees should meet at Hazlehead Woods West Chapel car park.